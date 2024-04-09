Letter: Merrie Monarch reminds Hawaiians to stay strong

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All kumu hula brought their A-game to this year's Merrie Monarch. So maikai no with kahiko, awana and olelo Hawaii.

Powerful wahine kahiko were so innovative with feet pedal and kalaau. Precise, intense kahiko movements and all wahine intent on perfection. Maikai, well done, but is this traditional?

Were Hawaiians in the old days intense, maa (open) to challenges of unpredictable weather, sustainable fishing and trust in their culture? This is who the kanaka Hawaiian is. So blessed is the kanaka to have grown up on our aina with the teachings of our na kupuna who laid down and perpetuated the foundation of our culture to believe in tomorrow if we sustain what we have. Still today, the kanaka must be strong to perpetuate our culture and remind everyone to no be soft because if we don’t, our Hawaii will be cemented over.

Ka‘ala Kalele-Roberson

Kailua-Kona

