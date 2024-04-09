Letter: Show data when talking about recreational pot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I question the assertions put forth in Sunday’s commentary regarding the supposed risks of recreational marijuana use (“Is marijuana good for our community?” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 7).

The author claims marijuana can remain in the body for months after use. Where are the facts supporting this assertion and what is the real effect of marijuana in the body after months?

Donald Trump is one person who makes unsupported assertions and claims them to be fact. Take his assertion that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was nothing but good people touring the building.

Readers need to demand that these assertions be supported by facts or prefaced with “I think” before the statements.

Stuart Shimazu

Kaimuki

