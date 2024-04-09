Off the news: Playing at work with ‘esports’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s not all fun and games, or at least it doesn’t have to be. Farrington High School has been hosting “esports” tournaments, most recently on Saturday, hoping to link the gaming phenomenon with jobs.

Planners say these tournaments now are involving potential employers, as well as companies helping to fund the events, with the academic material laying the groundwork to be taught in class.

Anyone who gets to turn a fun diversion into a job, especially one that pays well, is in an enviable position.