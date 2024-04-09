Cookie croissant craze

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

These cookie croissant desserts are trending on social media. Want in on the sugar rush? Here’s where you can go: Read more

Mamacita has more

Aloha Mamacita’s (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A) crookies, or hybrid cookie croissants, feature flaky croissants with a variety of fillings. Choose from chocolate chip, red velvet, matcha, peanut butter chocolate chip or snickerdoodle.

Crookies come in packs of one ($6.95), two ($12) or three ($17.95).

Call 808-650-0029 or visit alohamamacita.com.

A Waipahu Café

Waipahu-based Loke Aloha Café (94-866 Moloalo St.) offers coffees, açaí bowls and other desserts. The biz serves croffles (croissant waffle desserts) on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Isaiah 7:15 ($10) is a croffle stuffed with a brownie and topped with European dessert cheese, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and honey. Meanwhile, the stuffed cookie dough croffle ($10) is topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, Nutella, whipped cream and Biscoff cookie crumbles.

Call 808-387-0385. Read more about the eatery and its croffles on page 4.

Stay Chunky

This Laie shop (55-370 Kamehameha Hwy.) now has crookies — croissant cookies — on Fridays and Saturdays. Crookie flavors include peanut butter and jelly, chocolate chip (stuffed and topped with original chocolate chip cookie dough), white chocolate raspberry, and s’mores. The latter is stuffed with cookie dough, Hershey’s milk chocolate and graham cracker crumbles, and topped with toasted marshmallows.

All crookies cost $8, except for s’mores, which is $9.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@chunky_co).

