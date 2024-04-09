Haute and new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MARA Restaurant & Bar made its debut at Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa on April 3. The Mediterranean restaurant began with its dinner service and its breakfast and lunch are to follow on April 15.

Led by renowned restaurateur Patric Yumul, the eatery showcases an array of fresh daily crudo, shellfish, mezze and market salad selections with individual or family-style ‘SOFRA’ dishes. MARA’s elevated beverage program features cocktails with housemade elements and a world-class wine list curated by celebrated Hawaii sommelier, Kale Furuya.

Reservations are available at marahonolulu.com.

Korean-style bentos

Woori Sohn Mandoo (1551 S. Beretania St.) recently opened and is run by the family that owns Million Restaurant Sheridan. The biz specializes in Korean-style bentos.

Choose from options like kimchi fried rice, mahimahi jun, Napolitan spaghetti, chopped steak and beef bulgogi. The bento shop will eventually offer milk tea and boba.

The biz is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays (closed Sundays).

Call 808-596-0799 or follow the biz on Instagram

(@woorisohnmandoo).

Celebration of culture

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii’s annual fundraising event, Irasshai: Eat, Drink, Kanpai!, takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 17, at 2454 South Beretania St. Attendees will enjoy a festive evening of yatai-inspired chef stations, unlimited drink samples and live entertainment.

Participating vendors include Tane Vegan Izakaya, Hy’s Steakhouse, Azure, Asato Family Shop, Beer Lab HI, Halekulani, Tanioka’s, The Pig & The Lady, and others.

The event is for age 21 and up. General admission is $175 and admission for active JCCH members is $150. Table sponsorships are available.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/irasshai2024.

Brand-new beverages

Holey Grail Donuts introduces its new lineup of tropical fizz beverages, which are inspired by Hawaiian Island origins and costs $6.

The caffeine- and gluten-free, vegan drinks come in four flavors. The pineapple passion fruit has tropical notes of sweet pineapple complemented with a tart lilikoi. The Big Island ube boasts subtle nutty and creamy vanilla flavors. The matcha colada comprises earthy and bright Mizuba matcha, pineapple and passion fruit. And lastly, the Hawaii vanilla bean showcases a refreshing coconut sugar and Laie vanilla bean combo, similar to a vanilla cream soda. All beverages are topped with an organic, cold coconut cloud.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.