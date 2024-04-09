Chew on This | Crave Hidden gems By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta April 9, 2024 Updated 4:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta Looking for something off the beaten path? These gems are worth the extra effort. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Looking for something off the beaten path? These gems are worth the extra effort. Kanazawa Curry Kanazawa Curry Waikiki is known for its thick, dark-colored sauce and is served with shredded cabbage on the side. The curry sauce is simmered for five hours, resulting in its delicious flavor. The menu has options like Kanazawa special curry combo ($21.50), Kanazawa fried katsu curry ($18.50) and Kanazawa fried shrimp curry ($18.50). There’s even a Kanazawa mega curry plate ($45.50). This pop-up is located at the back of Mitsuwa Waikiki in International Market Place for at least two more months. Kanazawa Curry Mitsuwa Marketplace 2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 250, Honolulu Instagram: @kanazawacurry.waikiki Little G Café This pizza shop has reopened after a month-long renovation. The shop expanded and now has more lanai seating. It offers $1 cheese pizza slices every Sunday from 11 a.m. until sold out. Other pizza slices are available in a variety of flavors like jerk chicken, pepperoni vodka and more. Only cash is accepted, so come prepared. During the week, the shop now has pizza slices in addition to whole pies. The menu rotates daily, but previous pizza flavors included pepperoni basil, margherita, cremini with white truffle cream and more. Homemade pastas are coming soon to the dinner menu. Little G Café 808 Sheridan St., Honolulu 808-699-9116 Instagram: @littlegcafe Tlaxcalli If you’re craving traditional Mexican food, check out Tlaxcalli, located in Chinatown. This restaurant offers regional dishes made with high-quality ingredients. The biz uses Raiz tortillas for its tacos, and its sauces and meats are made in-house. Choose from tacos like short rib ($22), gobernador ($20), marlin ($20) and camaron ($19). Short ribs are topped with roasted Brussels sprouts and charred tomatillo. Meanwhile, tacos de camaron feature crispy fried tacos filled with shrimp and mashed potatoes and come topped with salsa fresca and avocado. On Taco Tuesday, you can get $3 off taqueria taco sets (three traditional tacos topped with cilantro and onions). Tlaxcalli 1128 Smith St., Honolulu 808-888-5200 Tlaxcalli.com Instagram: @tlaxcalli_hawaii Fusion Café + Wine This Kaimuki biz just launched a monthly champagne tea service ($50 per person) from 2 to 4 p.m. Start with a beverage of your choice, including pistachio iced latte, coconut crunch cold brew and Bouvet Rose Excellence. Then, enjoy Fusion house salad (butter lettuce, beets, orange, Gorgonzola and creamy truffle dressing), along with a variety of sweet and savory treats. March’s selection included caprese canape, deviled egg, cucumber and smoked salmon, blueberry lavender scones, chocolate salted caramel tartlet and assorted bonbons. The menus will change slightly every month. Fusion Café + Wine 3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102, Honolulu 808-675-6091 Instagram: @fusionkaimuki Previous Story More than a coffee cart Next Story Haute and new