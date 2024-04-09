Hidden gems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for something off the beaten path? These gems are worth the extra effort. Read more

Looking for something off the beaten path? These gems are worth the extra effort.

Kanazawa Curry

Kanazawa Curry Waikiki is known for its thick, dark-colored sauce and is served with shredded cabbage on the side. The curry sauce is simmered for five hours, resulting in its delicious flavor. The menu has options like Kanazawa special curry combo ($21.50), Kanazawa fried katsu curry ($18.50) and Kanazawa fried shrimp curry ($18.50). There’s even a Kanazawa mega curry plate ($45.50).

This pop-up is located at the back of Mitsuwa Waikiki in International Market Place for at least two more months.

Kanazawa Curry

Mitsuwa Marketplace

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 250, Honolulu

Instagram: @kanazawacurry.waikiki

Little G Café

This pizza shop has reopened after a month-long renovation. The shop expanded and now has more lanai seating.

It offers $1 cheese pizza slices every Sunday from 11 a.m. until sold out. Other pizza slices are available in a variety of flavors like jerk chicken, pepperoni vodka and more. Only cash is accepted, so come prepared.

During the week, the shop now has pizza slices in addition to whole pies. The menu rotates daily, but previous pizza flavors included pepperoni basil, margherita, cremini with white truffle cream and more. Homemade pastas are coming soon to the dinner menu.

Little G Café

808 Sheridan St., Honolulu

808-699-9116

Instagram: @littlegcafe

Tlaxcalli

If you’re craving traditional Mexican food, check out Tlaxcalli, located in Chinatown. This restaurant offers regional dishes made with high-quality ingredients. The biz uses Raiz tortillas for its tacos, and its sauces and meats are made in-house.

Choose from tacos like short rib ($22), gobernador ($20), marlin ($20) and camaron ($19). Short ribs are topped with roasted Brussels sprouts and charred tomatillo. Meanwhile, tacos de camaron feature crispy fried tacos filled with shrimp and mashed potatoes and come topped with salsa fresca and avocado.

On Taco Tuesday, you can get $3 off taqueria taco sets (three traditional tacos topped with cilantro and onions).

Tlaxcalli

1128 Smith St., Honolulu

808-888-5200

Tlaxcalli.com

Instagram: @tlaxcalli_hawaii

Fusion Café + Wine

This Kaimuki biz just launched a monthly champagne tea service ($50 per person) from 2 to 4 p.m.

Start with a beverage of your choice, including pistachio iced latte, coconut crunch cold brew and Bouvet Rose Excellence.

Then, enjoy Fusion house salad (butter lettuce, beets, orange, Gorgonzola and creamy truffle dressing), along with a variety of sweet and savory treats.

March’s selection included caprese canape, deviled egg, cucumber and smoked salmon, blueberry lavender scones, chocolate salted caramel tartlet and assorted bonbons. The menus will change slightly every month.

Fusion Café + Wine

3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102, Honolulu

808-675-6091

Instagram: @fusionkaimuki