More than a coffee cart

If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve seen the viral cookie croissant dessert that’s currently trending.

Good news — you can find a local version of this dessert in Waipahu. Loke Aloha Café serves croffles (croissant waffles) on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We knew they were trendy,” says business owner Rose Hurd. “It’s a delicious dessert that people love; we’re trying to figure out other fillings for it.”

Choose from croffle flavors like stuffed cookie dough ($10) — filled with housemade cookie dough and topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, Nutella, whipped cream and Biscoff cookie crumbles — chocolate banana ($9) and Isaiah 7:15 ($10). The latter features a brownie filling and is topped with vanilla ice cream, European dessert cheese, whipped cream and honey.

The truck opened about three months ago with a coffee menu and açaí bowls.

“‘Loke’ means rose in Hawaiian, and my family calls me Loke,” Hurd says. “‘Aloha’ is my sister’s name.”

Signature beverages include the Loke latte ($6.25-$6.75) with coconut cream and raw honey, and honey cinnamon latte ($5.50-$6).

Açaí bowls come in three options — Native, brownie and cookie ($12.50 each). Bowls feature an açaí base with strawberries and bananas.

“The Native bowl is the most popular,” Hurd says. “It has blueberries and coconut. The brownie bowl is the second-most popular and it’s for chocolate lovers. It includes brownies, Nutella and chocolate chips. The cookie bowl has cookie dough, cookie butter and cookie pieces on top.”

The coffee truck is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays (closed Sundays and Mondays).

“We felt in our faith that God had instructed us to go ‘all in’ for our business,” Hurd says. “We give him all the glory for everything that we have.”

Follow the biz on Instagram for more info (@lokealoha_cafe).

Loke Aloha Café

94-866 Moloalo St., Waipahu

Call: 808-387-0385

Instagram: @lokealoha_cafe

How to order: In person or via phone or Door Dash

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted