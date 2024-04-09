Crave | Keep on Truckin' More than a coffee cart By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta April 9, 2024 Updated 4:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve seen the viral cookie croissant dessert that’s currently trending. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve seen the viral cookie croissant dessert that’s currently trending. Good news — you can find a local version of this dessert in Waipahu. Loke Aloha Café serves croffles (croissant waffles) on Fridays and Saturdays. “We knew they were trendy,” says business owner Rose Hurd. “It’s a delicious dessert that people love; we’re trying to figure out other fillings for it.” Choose from croffle flavors like stuffed cookie dough ($10) — filled with housemade cookie dough and topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, Nutella, whipped cream and Biscoff cookie crumbles — chocolate banana ($9) and Isaiah 7:15 ($10). The latter features a brownie filling and is topped with vanilla ice cream, European dessert cheese, whipped cream and honey. The truck opened about three months ago with a coffee menu and açaí bowls. “‘Loke’ means rose in Hawaiian, and my family calls me Loke,” Hurd says. “‘Aloha’ is my sister’s name.” Signature beverages include the Loke latte ($6.25-$6.75) with coconut cream and raw honey, and honey cinnamon latte ($5.50-$6). Açaí bowls come in three options — Native, brownie and cookie ($12.50 each). Bowls feature an açaí base with strawberries and bananas. “The Native bowl is the most popular,” Hurd says. “It has blueberries and coconut. The brownie bowl is the second-most popular and it’s for chocolate lovers. It includes brownies, Nutella and chocolate chips. The cookie bowl has cookie dough, cookie butter and cookie pieces on top.” The coffee truck is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays (closed Sundays and Mondays). “We felt in our faith that God had instructed us to go ‘all in’ for our business,” Hurd says. “We give him all the glory for everything that we have.” Follow the biz on Instagram for more info (@lokealoha_cafe). Loke Aloha Café 94-866 Moloalo St., Waipahu Call: 808-387-0385 Instagram: @lokealoha_cafe How to order: In person or via phone or Door Dash How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted Previous Story An easy appetizer Next Story Hidden gems