Tasty tofu

This is a deceptively simple dish to prepare, yet quite tasty and nutritious.

It calls for liquid aminos, found in supermarkets and natural food stores. The product is a gluten-free alternative to soy sauce, which contains some wheat. Also, soy sauce is fermented, while aminos are not, so they are lighter in flavor while still adding a dose of umami to the dish.

The use of soft tofu is important, as the liquid in the tofu adds to the braising liquid. If you’re using firm tofu, which contains less water, you may need to add about 2 tablespoons water with the liquid aminos. Either way, the braising time of 20 minutes allows all the flavors to soak into the tofu.

Braised Tofu with Tomato

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 shallot, sliced

• 1 medium tomato, sliced in 6 wedges

• 1 (14-ounce) block soft tofu, cut into 8 pieces (do not press liquid out of tofu)

• 1 1/2 tablespoons liquid aminos

• Sliced green onions, for garnish

Directions:

In a nonstick pot, heat oil on medium-high for 2 minutes.

Add shallots; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add tomatoes. Stir 2 minutes, then gently add tofu cubes.

Season with liquid aminos. Cover and simmer 20 minutes, gently shaking the pot occasionally so ingredients mix.

Garnish with green onions. Serve hot with brown rice.

Serves 2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 240 calories, 18 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 750 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 17 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.