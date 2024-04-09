comscore Honolulu City Council requested to condemn properties for rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council requested to condemn properties for rail

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation would like to acquire by eminent domain five private properties along the rail corridor as construction of the nearly $10-billion Skyline proceeds toward Kakaako. Read more

