Kawananakoa Middle School teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jade Pham was presented a Milken Educator Award during a ceremony Monday at Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School. Pham is the student services coordinator at the school. Lowell Milken, chairman and co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation, presented the award which includes $25,000. On stage above are Gov. Josh Green, left; Kawananakoa Vice Principal Bebi Davis; 2022-23 Milken Award winner Pham; 2016 Milken Award winner Michael Sana; Superintendent Keith Hayashi; Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Sen. Michelle Kidani.
Milken award winner Jade Pham is surrounded by students, left.