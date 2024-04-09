comscore Kawananakoa Middle School teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kawananakoa Middle School teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jade Pham was presented a Milken Educator Award during a ceremony Monday at Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School. Pham is the student services coordinator at the school. Lowell Milken, chairman and co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation, presented the award which includes $25,000. On stage above are Gov. Josh Green, left; Kawananakoa Vice Principal Bebi Davis; 2022-23 Milken Award winner Pham; 2016 Milken Award winner Michael Sana; Superintendent Keith Hayashi; Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Sen. Michelle Kidani.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Milken award winner Jade Pham is surrounded by students, left.

Jade Pham, a 27-year-old teacher at Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School, was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award at a schoolwide assembly on Monday. Read more

