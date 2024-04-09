Hawaii News On the Move: Megan Reavis Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Megan Reavis Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hiring of Megan Reavis as account manager of the Commercial Lines Operations unit. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hiring of Megan Reavis as account manager of the Commercial Lines Operations unit. She has five years of industry experience and holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of North Texas, a Washington State Insurance Producer License, a Property and Casualty License and a Certified Insurance Service Representative designation. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Foodland Farms Lahaina to reopen Wednesday