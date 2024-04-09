On the Move: Megan Reavis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hiring of Megan Reavis as account manager of the Commercial Lines Operations unit. She has five years of industry experience and holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of North Texas, a Washington State Insurance Producer License, a Property and Casualty License and a Certified Insurance Service Representative designation.

