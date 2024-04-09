Maidment and Miller earn weekly honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii beach volleyball players Anna Maidment and Sydney Miller earn Big West Pairs Team of the week after going undefeated this past weekend at the TCU Invitational. The honor is the pair’s first weekly honor of this season.

The duo only dropped one set this weekend with three of its four wins coming in straight sets. Maidment and Miller have now won nine of their last 11 matches.

The 11th-ranked BeachBows will see action this weekend at home, where they will host Chaminade, Portland and Grand Canyon during Senior Weekend.