comscore Maidment and Miller earn weekly honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Maidment and Miller earn weekly honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii beach volleyball players Anna Maidment and Sydney Miller earn Big West Pairs Team of the week after going undefeated this past weekend at the TCU Invitational. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbows pull out another extra-inning road win
Next Story
Television and radio – April 9, 2024

Scroll Up