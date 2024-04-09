comscore Stephen Tsai: Past Aloha Stadium flap had residual effect on UH track, soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Past Aloha Stadium flap had residual effect on UH track, soccer

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Most are familiar with the “Butterfly Effect” theory: A butterfly flaps its wings, setting off a chain reaction that eventually leads to a typhoon on the other side of the world. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbows pull out another extra-inning road win
Next Story
Television and radio – April 9, 2024

Scroll Up