Letter: Biden buying votes with student loan debt plan

President Joe Biden’s half-witted promises to pay off student loan debt is really just a lure to attract young student votes. He’s hoping to entice them with the lure of free money, even if it has already been ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. And although he knows that it will not pass, he will continue to give students false hope.

When the election is over, nobody will hear about the issue again until the next election when they will reuse the lure again. In the meantime, they will continue to blame Republicans for their inability to succeed.

That’s how the game is played. Wake up, America.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

