Letter: Don’t repeat Kakaako mistakes in Chinatown

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie should not be let anywhere near any idea, proposal, concept or dream to develop anything.

He pushed for the development obscenity of Kakaako. He claimed affordable housing, but it is now a playground for out-of-state rich people. He supported extending the monstrous towers to the Kakaako Makai waterfront area.

He now is pushing for an “affordable” housing development for Block One in Chinatown where historical buildings like the Blaisdell Hotel stand. That bill is now before the Legislature. If these lawmakers vote for this bill they need to be drummed out of office just as Abercrombie was.

Carolyn Wilson

Hawaii Kai

