Letter: Trump will dismantle democracy as dictator

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am addressing this to all who wish to vote for Donald Trump. I wonder if you realize that when he says he will be a dictator for one day, that means on that day he will proclaim himself king or president for life. Read more

I am addressing this to all who wish to vote for Donald Trump. I wonder if you realize that when he says he will be a dictator for one day, that means on that day he will proclaim himself king or president for life. No need for elections henceforth. On Day One he will declare the Constitution null and void. If you enjoy all the rights and freedoms you currently have, say goodbye to most of them. That would also be a slap in the face to all past and current military members who fought for these freedoms.

If you or someone you know depends on Social Security for income or Medicare for health benefits, say goodbye to those, too. Yes he will be a dictator for one day, but that’s all it will take to do irreparable harm to our country.

Janice Fukuda

McCully

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter