comscore Letter: Trump will dismantle democracy as dictator | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump will dismantle democracy as dictator

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am addressing this to all who wish to vote for Donald Trump. I wonder if you realize that when he says he will be a dictator for one day, that means on that day he will proclaim himself king or president for life. Read more

