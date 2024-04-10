Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Have fun working at city Summer Fun Today Updated 8:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s just three weeks into spring, but it’s not too early to think of summer fun — and for the city, that means staffing for its popular Summer Fun Program. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s just three weeks into spring, but it’s not too early to think of summer fun — and for the city, that means staffing for its popular Summer Fun Program. The call is out for more than 500 enthusiastic teens and adults for summer jobs that pay from $16 to $19 per hour; the more hires there are, the more programs there can be. Recreational programs will be offered at 60 sites, covering games, music, dance, arts and crafts, Hawaiian cultural activities and more. Prospective applicants can learn more via videos at bit.ly/SummerFunHiring. Previous Story Off the news: Public warned of jury duty phone scam