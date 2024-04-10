Off the news: Have fun working at city Summer Fun

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s just three weeks into spring, but it’s not too early to think of summer fun — and for the city, that means staffing for its popular Summer Fun Program.

The call is out for more than 500 enthusiastic teens and adults for summer jobs that pay from $16 to $19 per hour; the more hires there are, the more programs there can be. Recreational programs will be offered at 60 sites, covering games, music, dance, arts and crafts, Hawaiian cultural activities and more. Prospective applicants can learn more via videos at bit.ly/SummerFunHiring.