Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Ocean safety weekend at Pokai Bay Today Updated 8:38 p.m.

Last April, nonprofit ocean safety and education organization Na Kama Kai went high-profile for its event, Hoakea Mauka to Makai at Pokai Bay, with a special appearance by Hawaiian voyaging canoe Hokulea.

This Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, the event returns, offering canoe sails for ages 6 to 17, canoe tours, storytelling and demonstrations of knot-tying and navigational skills. The public event is free; youth can register at nakamakai.org/hoakea. On Sunday, Na Kama Kai presents its monthly ocean safety and conservation awareness clinic for Waianae Coast youth at Pokai Bay. Find out more at nakamakai.org.