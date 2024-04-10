Off the news: Ocean safety weekend at Pokai Bay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last April, nonprofit ocean safety and education organization Na Kama Kai went high-profile for its event, Hoakea Mauka to Makai at Pokai Bay, with a special appearance by Hawaiian voyaging canoe Hokulea. Read more

Last April, nonprofit ocean safety and education organization Na Kama Kai went high-profile for its event, Hoakea Mauka to Makai at Pokai Bay, with a special appearance by Hawaiian voyaging canoe Hokulea. This Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, the event returns, offering canoe sails for ages 6 to 17, canoe tours, storytelling and demonstrations of knot-tying and navigational skills. The public event is free; youth can register at nakamakai.org/hoakea.

On Sunday, Na Kama Kai presents its monthly ocean safety and conservation awareness clinic for Waianae Coast youth at Pokai Bay. Find out more at nakamakai.org.