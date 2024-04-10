comscore Animal activist asks for no jail time in drug case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Animal activist asks for no jail time in drug case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Alicia Chan Maluafiti</strong>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Alicia Chan Maluafiti

A veteran animal advocate who pleaded not guilty to federal charges that she used a Wisconsin veterinarian’s identity to order opioids for a mobile clinic is asking a judge to fine her $2,000 and agree to no jail time. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Edmund “Ed” Chan

Scroll Up