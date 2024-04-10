Coast Guard ‘Indo-Pacific Support Cutter’ returns to Honolulu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Coast Guard’s CGC Harriet Lane, the service’s Honolulu-based “Indo-Pacific Support Cutter” dedicated to operations in Oceania, returned to Pearl Harbor Tuesday after its first Pacific patrol.
Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Jessica Kirk hugs her son after being reunited with her family pier-side at Pearl Harbor after the CGC Harriet Lane returned from a 79-day patrol of Oceania. (Kevin Knodell/Star-Advertiser photo)