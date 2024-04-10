comscore Hawaii lawmakers push electric utilities to reduce wildfire risks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii lawmakers push electric utilities to reduce wildfire risks

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 19 Hawaiian Electric Co. crews disposed of charred utility poles and erected new ones on Nahale Place in Lahaina in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfire.

    Hawaiian Electric Co. crews disposed of charred utility poles and erected new ones on Nahale Place in Lahaina in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfire.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 24 A fallen electrical pole lies along Honoapiilani Highway near Kapunakea Street in Lahaina following the deadly Aug. 8 wildfire.

    A fallen electrical pole lies along Honoapiilani Highway near Kapunakea Street in Lahaina following the deadly Aug. 8 wildfire.

The state Legislature appears poised to create a new way for Hawaii electric utilities to pay for wildfire risk mitigation that reduces the cost possibly passed onto ratepayers in an effort to help prevent another tragic fire in the state.

