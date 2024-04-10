comscore Tech View: Niche cyberattacks now pervasive menace to all | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View: Niche cyberattacks now pervasive menace to all

  • By Jordan Silva
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

Ransomware attacks, where malicious software encrypts a victim’s data and demands a ransom for decryption, have transitioned from a niche cyberthreat to a pervasive one. This alarming trend is largely fueled by the arrival of Ransomware as a Service, referred to as RaaS. Read more

