Hawaii News

State senators fail to pass animal cruelty bills

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

The state Senate on Tuesday passed dozens of bills on mandatory third reading, a key step before becoming law, but senators rejected one contested measure that aimed to combat an increase in animal cruelty cases in Hawaii. Read more

