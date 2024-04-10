comscore Donahues, Tsukada lift Rainbows by Santa Clara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Donahues, Tsukada lift Rainbows by Santa Clara

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

Shortstop Jordan Donahue drove in three runs and made a bold dash home for another in leading the Hawaii baseball team to Tuesday’s 9-3 road victory over Santa Clara on the SCU campus. Read more

