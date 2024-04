Scoreboard – April 10, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific,

3:30 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Castle at Kailua; Kaiser at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Pearl City; Leilehua at Mililani; Aiea at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; Kahuku at

McKinley; Waianae at Waialua; Radford at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity II and III, Regatta No. 3, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at

Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-Blue at Kamehameha-White, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Big West women: UC Riverside vs.

Hawaii, 4 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

ILH boys: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.

ILH girls: Hanalani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park.

OIA: Team Semifinals, 1 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Saint Louis at Hawaii Baptist; Kamehameha at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Aiea; Leilehua at Radford; Waipahu at Nanakuli; Waialua at Kapolei; Mililani at Campbell. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu) vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kalani, 6:05 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kailua, 7:10 p.m. Games at Kaimuki.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

JUDO

ILH: Dual Meet Tournament, 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity I, Regatta No. 3, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Maryknoll at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kaimuki at Castle; Kahuku at Moanalua; Kaiser vs. Kalani at Kilauea

District Park field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Campbell, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Radford at McKinley;

Kalaheo at Aiea; Waipahu vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Waialua at

Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity II, Maryknoll at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaiser at Kailua; Kahuku at Farrington; Anuenue at Castle; McKinley at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kaimuki; Kalani at Moanalua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

BASEBALL

UH SCHEDULE

(Record 19-11 overall; 4-5 Big West)

Sun., Feb. 4 Alumni Game (exb.) W, 9-0 Fri., Feb 16 Mississippi L, 4-5 (13 inn.)

Sat., Feb. 17 Mississippi L, 2-5 (7 inn.)

Sat., Feb. 17 Mississippi W, 9-1(7 inn.)

Sun., Feb. 18 Mississippi W, 13-4

Fri., Feb. 23 NC State L, 12-17

Sat., Feb. 24 NC State W, 7-5

Sun., Feb. 25 NC State L, 10-8

Wed., Feb. 28 at Hawaii Hilo W, 15-2 Fri., Mar. 1 Holy Cross W, 12-1

Sat., Mar. 2 Holy Cross L, 4-6

Sun., Mar. 3 Holy Cross W, 7-4

Mon., Mar. 4 Holy Cross W, 9-2

Fri., Mar. 8 Rice L, 2-5

Sat., Mar. 9 Rice W, 4-3

Sun., Mar. 10 Rice W, 12-1

Mon., Mar. 11 Rice W, 7-5

Fri., Mar. 15 at CSU Bakers.! W, 2-0

Sat., Mar. 16 at CSU Bakers.! W, 11-7

Sun., Mar. 17 at CSU Bakersfield! L, 2-3

Fri., Mar. 22 San Diego St. W, 16-5

Sat., Mar. 23 San Diego St. W, 16-0

Sun., Mar. 24 SDSU W, 6-5 (10 inn.)

Thurs., Mar. 28 UC Irvine! L, 3-6

Fri., Mar. 29 UC Irvine! L, 8-12

Sat., Mar. 30 UC Irvine! L, 5-12

Tues., April 2 Hawaii Pacific W, 10-1

Fri., April 5 at UC Davis! L 5-9

Sat., April 6 at UC Davis! W, 4-2 (10)

Sun., April 7 at UC Davis! W, 4-3 (10)

Tues., April 9 at Santa Clara W, 9-3

Friday at UCSB! 1:35 p.m.

Saturday at UCSB! 12:05 p.m.

Sunday at UCSB! 10:05 a.m.

Tues., April 16 Chaminade 6:35 p.m.

Fri., April 19 Cal Poly! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., April 20 Cal Poly! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., April 21 Cal Poly! 1:05 p.m.

Fri., April 26 at UC San Diego! 3 p.m.

Sat., April 27 at UC San Diego! 11 a.m.

Sun., April 28 at UC San Diego! 10 a.m.

Tues., April 30 Hawaii Hilo 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 3 CS Northridge! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., May 4 CS Northridge! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., May 5 CS Northridge! 1:05 p.m.

Thurs., May 9 UC Riverside! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 10 UC Riverside! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., May 12 UC Riverside! 1:05 p.m.

Fri., May 17 at Long Beach St.! 3 p.m.

Sat., May 18 at Long Beach St.! 3 p.m.

Sun., May 19 at Long Beach St.! 1 p.m.

Thurs., May 23 CS Fullerton! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 24 CS Fullerton! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., May 25 CS Fullerton! TBD

!—Big West game

ILH

Tuesday

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 22, Maryknoll 8, 6 inn.

W—Brennan Kim.

Leading hitters—Iol: Judah Ota 3-5, 3b, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Mana Lau Kong 4-5,

2 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cole Yonamine 3-3, 2b; Cole Ide 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Ethan Akagi 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Isaac Ahokovi 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Makana Oniate 2-2, 2 runs; Chase Thompson

2 RBIs; Jadon Anzai 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Mary: Tanner Fujino 2 runs; Allin Yap 2-4,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alika Balberdi 2-2, 2 runs.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Mid-Pacific 5, Punahou 3

W—Luke Takakuwa-Holty. S—Coen Goeas.

Leading hitters—MPI: Goeas 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Chandler Murray 2-4, 2b; Noah Kubo 2-2; Kylan Chun 2b. Pun: Jake

Hiromoto 2-4; Cade Watson 2b; Javin

Hamura 2b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Kamehameha 5, Pac-Five 3

W—Logan Sanchez. S—Kaleb Flores.

Leading hitters—KS: Jayden Montero 2-4; Dillon Andres 2 RBIs; Jace Souza 2b. P5: Alika Ahu 2-4, 2b.

At Goeas Field

Saint Louis 12, Damien 2

W—Laakea Correa.

Leading hitters—StL: Tanner Chun 2 runs; Mana Heffernan 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Chase Sutherland 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs. DMS: Francis O’Connor 2-3.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Damien 25-20, 25-22, 20-25,

24-26,15-8

Boys Varsity I-AA

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-16, 25-18,

26-24

University def. Maryknoll 25-19, 25-22,

25-20

Boys JVII

University def. Maryknoll 25-15, 25-22

Monday

Boys Varsity I

Hawaii Baptist def Mid-Pacific 25-19,

25-21, 25-19

Boys Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-12,

25-21, 25-19

OIA East

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Castle def. Kaimuki 25-14, 25-17, 25-10

Kalani def. Roosevelt 25-21, 22-25, 14-25,

27-26, 15-13

McKinley def. Farrington 25-22, 25-21,

25-15

Kahuku def. Kailua 25-22, 25-21, 14-25,

26-27, 15-11

Boys JV

Castle def. Kaimuki 21-10, 21-14

Roosevelt def. Kalani 21-13, 21-17

McKinley def. Farrington 21-17, 21-14

Kahuku def. Kailua 21-12, 21-16

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-15,

25-12, 25-9

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-22,

25-21

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 10, Mid-Pacific 5. Goal

scorers—Pun: Kailoa Kerber 2, Ava Aguilera 2, Reese Stallsmith, Caylie Saiki, Hope

McCarren, Maria Weldon, Sarah Nagel, Synnove Robinson. MPI: Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 2, Maya Deguzman, Hadyn-Jean Saldania-Durbin, Zsuzsa Horvath.

Kamehameha 11, ‘Iolani 3. Goal

scorers—KS: Leinaala Wong 4, Kaileilani Harvey 2, Tea Brandon 2, Laikuakamahina Wong, Kawena Neumann, Ava Carlson.

Iol: Kyra Lurito 2, Capri Matthyssen.

Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin 13, Punahou 4. Goal scorers—LeJ: Eden Stice-Waqainabete 3, Siena Settle 2, Ashley Fahrenwald 2, Abby Ward 2, Zoe Wiechmann 2, Ha’aipo Kanoa-Wong, Leila Chergui. Pun: Lauren Teruya 2, Izzy Lee, Taylor De Sa.

‘Iolani 7, Mid-Pacific 6. Goal scorers—Iol:

Anais Ortega 3, Ellie Horita 2, Megan

Tamayo, Sophia Owen. MPI: Noe Wong 3, Sara Willcox, Sirena Gentry-Balding, Leina Sunada.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity I

At Sand Island Field

Maryknoll 10, Mid-Pacific 0, 5 inn.

W—Jenna Sniffen (one-hitter, six strikeouts)

Leading hitters—Mary: Reyni Hiraoka

3 runs; Sniffen 2 runs; Kasi Cruz 2b, 3 RBIs; Palehua Silva 2 RBIs; Marley Spencer

2 RBIs; Briana-Lynn Sarae 2-3, 2b; Megan Sugano 2 runs.

At Punahou

Punahou 8, ‘Iolani 2

W—Paige Brunn.

Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 2-4,

3 runs; Kahiau Aina 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Lexi Hinahara 2-3; Shayla

Yamashita 2-4, HR, 5 RBIs; Sydeny

Capello HR. Iol: JuliaMizo 2b; Hunter

Salausa-Galletes HR.

OIA EAST

Tuesday

At Stevenson Middle School field

Roosevelt 14, Kaimuki 1, 5 inn.

W—Kara Kahahawai.

Leading hitters—Roos: Taylor-Elise

Mendoza 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Kahahawai 3-3, 3 runs; Kaydence Lester Lima 3b, 3 runs; Kelsey Kawamura 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kayleigh Lester-Lima 2 runs; Cynthia

Ancheta 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Alexia Teranishi 2-3, 2b; Liliyah-Joy Quel-Kaina 2-3. Kaim: Kehai Noda 2-2.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Waianae

Leilehua 17, Waianae 3, 6 inn.

W—Breeann Leong.

Leading hitters—Lei: Leong 4-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Ciara Fortuno 2-2, 3 runs; Shaz Ancheta 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Tatetiare Suivaaia 2-4, 2b; Kawehi Liu 2b. Wain: Teizsha Kaopuiki 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Cambry Paaluhi 2-3.

OIA Division II

Tuesday

At Lanakila District Park field

Kailua 16, Farrington 2, 5 inn.

W—Mahealani Alayon.

Leading hitters—Kail: Juju Sumida 2-4, 3b; Emma Kapule 2-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Amythest Thomas-sare 2b, 2 runs; Kiara Yamamoto 2 runs; Myah Galdeira 4-4,

2 3bs, 2 runs, 7 RBIs; Shannon Inere

2 runs; Alayon 2b.