Hawaii-born sumo champion Akebono dies

Waimanalo-born Chad Rowan, who made sumo history as Akebono by becoming the first foreigner to achieve the rank of yokozuna, or grand champion, in Japan’s national sport, has died after a long illness, it was announced today. He was 54.

U.S. Ambassador for Japan Rahm Emanuel announced in a social media post: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Akebono, a giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan,” Emanuel wrote. “When Akebono became the first-ever foreign-born grand champion, sumo’s highest rank, in 1993, he opened the door for other foreign wrestlers to find success in the sport.

“Throughout his 35 years in Japan, Akebono strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and his adopted homeland by uniting us all through sport. I send my sincerest condolences to his family and friends and to sumo fans everywhere.”

The 6-foot-8 Rowan retired from sumo in 2001 after a nearly 13-year career that produced 11 Emperor’s Cups, symbolic of tournament titles. He eventually joined pro wrestling and competed on a couple of circuits, but later fell ill with heart problems.