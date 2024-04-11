comscore Column: New Aloha Stadium will be long-term benefit for community | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: New Aloha Stadium will be long-term benefit for community

  • By Claire Tamamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 7:05 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Stadium is seen in the background as runners gather at the 40th annual Great Aloha Run on Feb. 19.

    Aloha Stadium is seen in the background as runners gather at the 40th annual Great Aloha Run on Feb. 19.

The redevelopment of the Aloha Stadium site achieved an important milestone in March with the selection of two priority-listed offerers that responded to the request for proposals (RFPs) for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED). Read more

