Column: New Aloha Stadium will be long-term benefit for community

The redevelopment of the Aloha Stadium site achieved an important milestone in March with the selection of two priority-listed offerers that responded to the request for proposals (RFPs) for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED). The teams include leading companies and organizations from Hawaii and the mainland demonstrating the great interest in this project.

Similarly, the NASED’s vision generated great interest, collaboration and support from the surrounding communities. With the closure of Aloha Stadium in 2020, the communities recognized the potential for the property and envisioned more than just a sports stadium. Hawaii has an opportunity to create a vibrant, cutting-edge district that will include workforce housing, retail and entertainment venues, and open spaces surrounding a new stadium that will host festivals, concerts, community events, and, of course, University of Hawaii football and other sports events.

Much hard work has been done and NASED has more work ahead to integrate the static facility and surrounding lands that are vacant for a good portion of the year into an integral part of our communities. As an attractive gateway to Central Oahu, we hope it will create great synergy with our surrounding communities. The proximity of the Skyline transit station will make NASED a transportation hub that will help thousands of residents and visitors daily.

In addition, NASED will benefit the entire state, with thousands of construction jobs created over the 20-year planned buildout. The district has the potential to generate hundreds of permanent jobs for Hawaii residents. Tax revenue to the state and county will be in the hundreds of millions over the life of this project.

This long-term view is critical as the project moves forward. We cannot afford to stop and go when the political winds change. Some have asked whether we can afford a new stadium when there are other budget needs such as the recovery on Maui. A robust economy has the potential to do both.

We need to look and plan for the future — not just the next five to 10 years, but 30, 40 and even 50 years or more. NASED has the potential to help our state for decades to come. Such forward-thinking developments may help our state turn the tide of young and old families’ exodus from our islands.

We need to make sure that any potential negative impacts are addressed. Many community members, including myself, have been involved in the process and will continue to be involved on behalf of our neighbors, friends and families. We want to make sure that plans are sensitive to our cultural and environmental concerns.

We want to share and validate the historical significance of the surrounding areas. Our communities have worked for many years on the development of the Pearl Harbor Historic Trail and on the restoration of our area fishponds and loi. We are committed to continuing to share our manao with the NASED team and the selected developer, ensuring that the project is done with care and sensitivity keeping the heart of the communities’ needs at the forefront.

We view NASED as an important asset to our community. It will revitalize an underutilized plot of land and bring a sense of renewal and vitality to the region. We have come a long way since the closure of the old Aloha Stadium. This latest milestone in the RFP process lays the groundwork for a successful project. We must continue this momentum and allow the project to move forward so that we can build a stadium district that will enrich our communities.

Claire Tamamoto is president of the Aiea Community Association and a member of the Stadium Authority.