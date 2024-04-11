Letter: Earth Day is opportunity to step out into nature

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How wonderful to view, to marvel, to even shout at the spectacular solar eclipse. It was a breathtaking experience. Read more

And now we humans will have an opportunity to experience another wondrous event. Earth Day is on April 22. No need protect our eyes, no need wait for the perfect moment. We simply listen, feel, see and smell the multitude of blessings offered to us every moment from our beautiful and precious planet.

Happy Earth Day!

William Metzger

Manoa

