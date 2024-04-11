Letter: U.S. political system in need of drastic overhaul

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Constitution dictates the terms for the presidency, not popular vote. I want to eliminate career politicians by mandating that they seek higher or lower office at the end of their term.

This will diversify candidates and make them multidisciplined and more effective politicians.

This will dilute the power and influence of our two-party system, eliminate incumbents and ultimately empower representatives to represent the people instead of themselves.

The problem with politics today is that representatives are beholden to the ideology of their respective parties and are not permitted to simply vote based on their morality. Representatives choose to do the right thing at the expense of their careers or at the end of their careers because it is political suicide to vote with a conscience.

If we limited the number of terms a president can hold office, there is no reason why we can’t forward reform.

Kevin Murata

Waikiki

