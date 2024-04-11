comscore Letter: U.S. political system in need of drastic overhaul | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: U.S. political system in need of drastic overhaul

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Constitution dictates the terms for the presidency, not popular vote. I want to eliminate career politicians by mandating that they seek higher or lower office at the end of their term. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Have fun working at city Summer Fun

Scroll Up