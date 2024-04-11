Off the news: Renewable energy project comes online

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The long-awaited replacement electrons are on the way. That is, one of 12 renewable energy projects by AES Hawaii, which ended its coal generation of electricity in 2016, was launched in a blessing Tuesday on 66 acres of University of Hawaii-West Oahu land. This one is a solar-plus-battery project, already producing 12.5 megawatts of clean energy, backed by 50 MW-hours of battery storage.

There’s a long way to go on this trek, considering that AES is decommissioning 14,000 MW of coal energy and moving toward 15,000 MW of green energy. It is good, at least, to get on the path.