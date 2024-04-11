Editorial | Off the News Off the news: WIC food program offers more choices Today Updated 6:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) can be a lifeline for low-income families with young children, providing vouchers for high-nutrition foods that are hard to afford on a tight budget. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) can be a lifeline for low-income families with young children, providing vouchers for high-nutrition foods that are hard to afford on a tight budget. President Joe Biden’s administration expanded the program during the pandemic — and the U.S. Agriculture Department has now made new standards permanent. The changes boost families’ access to fruits and vegetables, bringing the program more in line with current dietary guidelines, and for the first time allow for plant- based dairy substitutes. That’s healthy news. Previous Story Off the news: Have fun working at city Summer Fun