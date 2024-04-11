comscore Off the news: WIC food program offers more choices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: WIC food program offers more choices

  • Today
  • Updated 6:20 p.m.

The federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) can be a lifeline for low-income families with young children, providing vouchers for high-nutrition foods that are hard to afford on a tight budget. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Have fun working at city Summer Fun

Scroll Up