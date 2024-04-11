Off the news: WIC food program offers more choices

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) can be a lifeline for low-income families with young children, providing vouchers for high-nutrition foods that are hard to afford on a tight budget. President Joe Biden’s administration expanded the program during the pandemic — and the U.S. Agriculture Department has now made new standards permanent.

The changes boost families’ access to fruits and vegetables, bringing the program more in line with current dietary guidelines, and for the first time allow for plant- based dairy substitutes. That’s healthy news.