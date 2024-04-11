First school-based health center in country opens at Waipahu High

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Students and Health and Sciences academy members Leila Manibog, 16, and Althea Valenzuela, 18, chat in the new Waipahu High School Academic Health Center reception area Wednesday.
An exam room at the new Waipahu High School Academic Health Center.
Carl Hinson:
Director of Workforce Development for Hawaii Pacific Health
Waipahu High School held the grand opening of its new Academic Health Center, where students in the Health and Sciences academy get hands-on training from medical professionals from Hawaii Pacific Health while serving the community. Waipahu High School Principal Zachary Sheets spoke at the opening ceremony Wednesday.