comscore First school-based health center in country opens at Waipahu High | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First school-based health center in country opens at Waipahu High

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Students and Health and Sciences academy members Leila Manibog, 16, and Althea Valenzuela, 18, chat in the new Waipahu High School Academic Health Center reception area Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Students and Health and Sciences academy members Leila Manibog, 16, and Althea Valenzuela, 18, chat in the new Waipahu High School Academic Health Center reception area Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An exam room at the new Waipahu High School Academic Health Center.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An exam room at the new Waipahu High School Academic Health Center.

  • <strong>Carl Hinson: </strong> <em>Director of Workforce Development for Hawaii Pacific Health </em>

    Carl Hinson:

    Director of Workforce Development for Hawaii Pacific Health

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu High School held the grand opening of its new Academic Health Center, where students in the Health and Sciences academy get hands-on training from medical professionals from Hawaii Pacific Health while serving the community. Waipahu High School Principal Zachary Sheets spoke at the opening ceremony Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waipahu High School held the grand opening of its new Academic Health Center, where students in the Health and Sciences academy get hands-on training from medical professionals from Hawaii Pacific Health while serving the community. Waipahu High School Principal Zachary Sheets spoke at the opening ceremony Wednesday.

Waipahu High School inaugurated its Academic Health Center — a first-of-its-kind school-based health clinic in the nation — on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Royce Nagai

Scroll Up