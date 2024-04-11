Kokua Line: Does state have upkeep plan for Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question : Does the state have plans to maintain the asphalt on the Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail that cost us taxpayers a lot of money to repair? Read more

Question: Does the state have plans to maintain the asphalt on the Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail that cost us taxpayers a lot of money to repair? Since it’s major rehab, it has only once been sealed and cracks patched and it is needed again. Cracks are reappearing/widening and new ones are developing. Rain, wind and heat will soon destroy the major improvements that were made. Also, the gravel aggregate along the sides of the highway and entrance road needs to be refreshed. Cars are bottoming out when trying to park off the pavement.

Answer: The Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail, within the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline off Kalanianaole Highway at Oahu’s southeastern-most point, is a 1-mile walk (one way) along a paved path (a former roadway on which motorized vehicles are no longer allowed) that climbs to a 500-foot elevation as it offers sweeping views of the southeast coast, Windward coast, offshore islets and the historic lighthouse. This trail is very popular, heavily used by residents and visitors alike, and you are not the only reader to highlight needed repairs. We shared your concerns with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and received the following emailed response from Curt Cottrell, administrator of the DLNR’s Division of State Parks:

“Mahalo for your concerned interest in the condition of the roadway at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline. Staff are aware of the conditions, and in the past since the major repairs were completed, staff have added material to ensure the integrity of asphalt and will inspect and see what repair and maintenance can be done currently, in addition to the grade along the roadway for shoulder parking — which was not included in the 2015 renovation of the roadway. The following is what State Parks completed in reference to your concern about the investment with public funds:

“The plans were developed in 2012, construction began in 2015 and was completed in 2017. The major elements of the project were to address the drainage and erosion issues with major work involving the retaining walls, drainage ditches, and culverts. Itemized it was as follows:

“Reconstruction of the rock retaining walls on the exterior/outer side of the road with the addition of a concrete cap.

“Renovation of the drainage ditch on the interior/inner side of the roadway with new headwalls and addition of a concrete cap.

“Replacement of the 12 old metal culverts under the road with new concrete culverts and headwalls.

“Construction of two new drain lines where the ditch had been filled in for vehicle pull-off areas.

“Placement of 12-inch-wide and 3-inch-thick concrete caps along most of the sides of the road to prevent erosion along the edges and to stabilize the rock and mortar retaining walls.

“Reconstruction of three rock and mortar pillars along the outer edge of the road.

“Construction of three new lookout features with interpretive signs and one rest stop along the road.

“Construction of concrete walkways, stairs, platforms, and metal railings at the uppermost lookout.

“Repaving of the road between the concrete caps with 6-inch-base course and 2-inch-thick asphalt.”

Q: Will the IRS be open this Saturday?

A: Yes, the Taxpayer Assistance Center at 300 Ala Moana Blvd. in Honolulu is to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday , offering service without an appointment. Bring current government-­issued photo identification, along with a second form of identification for identity verification serv­ices; Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers for yourself and all other household members; any IRS letters or notices you’ve received, along with related documents; and a copy or digital image of the tax return in question if one was filed, the IRS said in a news release. “The IRS can’t accept cash payments during the special Saturday openings, and tax return preparation is not an available service,” the news release said. Payment by check or money order is accepted.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.