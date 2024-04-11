comscore Man accused of slaying roommate concludes testimony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man accused of slaying roommate concludes testimony

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Scott DeAngelo testifies during his murder trial.

Scott David DeAngelo, a 34-year-old mechanic on trial in the 2022 slaying of his 33-year-old roommate by stabbing him in the neck before setting fire to their rented Pearl City apartment and jumping from the burning fourth-floor unit, testified Tuesday and Wednesday before closing statements. Read more

