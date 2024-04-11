Hawaii News On the Move: Royce Nagai Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Royce Nagai Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associate Royce Nagai as an independent agent at its Waikele office. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associate Royce Nagai as an independent agent at its Waikele office. Nagai was previously a delivery driver for Uber Eats and is a graduate of University of Hawaii West Oahu with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and anthropology. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Hawaii lawmakers push electric utilities to reduce wildfire risks