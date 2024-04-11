On the Move: Royce Nagai

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associate Royce Nagai as an independent agent at its Waikele office. Read more

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associate Royce Nagai as an independent agent at its Waikele office. Nagai was previously a delivery driver for Uber Eats and is a graduate of University of Hawaii West Oahu with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and anthropology.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.