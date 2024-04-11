comscore Punahou sweeps Kamehameha to earn state berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou sweeps Kamehameha to earn state berth

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Brody Badham pounded 10 kills while Evan Porter, Afatia Thompson and Nalu Akana tallied eight each as Punahou swept Kamehameha 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 to clinch the ILH boys volleyball regular-season title on Wednesday night. Read more

