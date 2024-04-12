12 people injured, 1 critically, after being hit by shuttle bus at Honolulu Harbor

Twelve people were injured, one of them critically, after being struck by a tourist shuttle bus outside the Pier 2 cruise ship terminal at Honolulu Harbor this morning.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to the terminal at about 10:20 a.m. and treated victims ranging in age from their 40s to 70s. The injuries ranged from life-threatening to lacerations, EMS said.

A 68-year-old woman was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to EMS. Two men and two women, ranging in age from 55 to 67, were taken to a hospital in serious condition, while a man in his 70s was transported in stable condition.

In addition, EMS said, treated six more adult patients ranging in age from their 40s to 70s at the scene but they declined transport.

The shuttle bus crashed into the outer wall of the terminal.

State deputy sheriffs were directing traffic on nearby Ala Moana Boulevard as authorities investigated.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.