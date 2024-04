Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Oahu and the Big Island, residents know firsthand about rolling blackouts and outages due to unexpected equipment issues. Read more

The demand to power our economy and the growing number of battery- operated vehicles will require more power. We need to embrace an all- sources-of-power-generation policy to ensure a continuous flow of reliable and economical electricity. Redundancy can only be achieved by having a variety of power generation sources — green energy alone is unreliable.

Recently on Oahu, an existing coalfired plant was prematurely decommissioned. That led to electricity cost increases. Hawaiian Electric was forced to abide by legislative fiat even though it was not ready. How was that prudent and fair to our citizens?

Hawaii needs to deviate from its proclaimed goal of having a 100% renewable energy portfolio by 2045. Failure to reset our current thinking invites exposure to disastrous outcomes.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

