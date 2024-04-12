Letter: If businesses are taxed to death, government fails

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

People need to understand that businesses need to profit to pay taxes. Hawaiian Electric needs to make a profit to mitigate costs from any wildfire. If HECO doesn’t exist, who is going to provide electricity that everyone needs? Those who don’t pay their fair share of taxes and rely on government support need to wake up. It’s basic economics that government without taxes cannot exist.

We also haven’t seen the effects of COVID since all small business owners went through their savings to survive. Now with unemployment insurance that has to go up due to the Maui wildfires, combined with the increase of the minimum wage, it’s obvious that most businesses will struggle and eventually give up.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

