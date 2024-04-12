Editorial | Letters Letter: Merrie Monarch brings good, clean fun to TV Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! What a joyous occasion for our family to see the very best of Hawaii on display at the Merrie Monarch Festival. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. What a joyous occasion for our family to see the very best of Hawaii on display at the Merrie Monarch Festival. We saw wonderful hula dancers and clean-cut men and women showing off talents rarely seen on television. Television has become a medium for crime, murder and degradation in nightly news shows. How wonderful and delightful to have three nights of happiness and joy cast into our lives. The Merrie Monarch Festival allowed our family to be together. We want to publicly thank all participants of this wonderful production for showing the world what is special about Hawaii. Mahalo. Sandy and Jim Delmonte Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Earth Day is opportunity to step out into nature