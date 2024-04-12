Letter: Merrie Monarch brings good, clean fun to TV

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What a joyous occasion for our family to see the very best of Hawaii on display at the Merrie Monarch Festival. We saw wonderful hula dancers and clean-cut men and women showing off talents rarely seen on television.

Television has become a medium for crime, murder and degradation in nightly news shows. How wonderful and delightful to have three nights of happiness and joy cast into our lives.

The Merrie Monarch Festival allowed our family to be together. We want to publicly thank all participants of this wonderful production for showing the world what is special about Hawaii. Mahalo.

Sandy and Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

