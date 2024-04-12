Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Aloha to trail-blazing yokozuna Akebono Today Updated 7:01 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Those of us who lived through Hawaii’s golden age of sumo launched by Akebono are surely stunned by the death of Chad Rowan, just 54. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Those of us who lived through Hawaii’s golden age of sumo launched by Akebono are surely stunned by the death of Chad Rowan, just 54. After all, it was Rowan, as Akebono, who broke through cultural barriers as the first-ever foreign-born yokozuna (grand champion) in Japan’s revered sport of sumo. He would pave the path for other Hawaii-born champions, Konishiki and Musashimaru. Akebono fueled a sumo craze in Hawaii starting in the 1990s and years after. The pride of Waimanalo, of Hawaii, of Japan, will be remembered. Previous Story Off the news: Renewable energy project comes online