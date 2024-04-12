Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Healthy partnership at Waipahu clinic Today Updated 6:59 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With Hawaii’s dire shortage of health-care professionals, the efforts to train the next generation of providers have to ramp up at an early stage. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With Hawaii’s dire shortage of health-care professionals, the efforts to train the next generation of providers have to ramp up at an early stage. That is why the debut of the school-based clinic concept makes such good sense, as does its placement at Waipahu High School. The partnership between the state Department of Education and Hawaii Pacific Health also provides needed services to the community. The students who shadow the doctors at the clinic can continue their studies at the University of Hawaii- West Oahu, where the health professions are an academic focus. Previous Story Off the news: Renewable energy project comes online