Biomedical research funding for UH earns $158M for state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Biomedical research funding for UH earns $158M for state

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Funding from federal biomedical research grants awarded to the University of Hawaii in 2023 generated $158 million in state economic activity and supported 819 local jobs, according to a report released in March. Read more

On the Move: Hawaii Energy

