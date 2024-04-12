comscore Hokule‘a and Hikianalia to stay in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hokule‘a and Hikianalia to stay in Hawaii

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 <strong>Nainoa Thompson </strong>

    Nainoa Thompson

The Hokule‘a and Hikianalia canoes will remain in Hawaii waters until March and will focus on training, education and cultural engagement in the state this year, the Polynesian Voyaging Society announced Thursday. Read more

