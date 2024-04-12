comscore Kalaeloa wave-pool opponents concerned about effect on aquifer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kalaeloa wave-pool opponents concerned about effect on aquifer

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

An association opposed to a planned Kalaeloa 5-acre wave pool, which will take 7 million gallons of fresh water to fill from the same aquifer that Oahu communities depend on, says its members were heartened by developments at a court hearing Thursday. Read more

