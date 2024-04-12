On the Move: Hawaii Energy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Energy has announced the following new hires:

>> Dan Mestas as principal development engineer. Mestas is a certified maintenance and reliability professional and certified energy manager. His experience includes being vice president and engineering manager of corporate real estate and facilities for Bank of Hawaii, and numerous positions at PepsiCo in both Hawaii and Arizona, ranging from production supervisor and process improvement engineer to plant engineer and maintenance manager.

>> Travis Hiramoto as energy adviser. Hiramoto is a certified USGBC LEED green associate. He previously was an environmental health specialist and pollution prevention coordinator for Hawaii’s Green Business Program.

>> Melissa Onishi as energy adviser. Onishi holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She previously managed UH’s numerous STEM-related programs, including the Native Hawaiian Science & Engineering Mentorship Program and Hawaii’s Engaged STEM Pathways.

