Rearview Mirror: Several musicians have roots in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Duke Kahanamoku, left, and Arthur Godfrey, right, with Larry Ramos, 8. “This kid has the most tremendous appeal of any child I’ve ever seen,” Godfrey said. Ramos was the first Asian American to win a Grammy, with the New Christy Minstrels. He later joined the Association.
STAR-ADVERTISER
At the end of her 1973 concert at the Blaisdell Center, Bette Midler told the crowd, “I was really scared backstage. I did not know what you folks would think of me, but you have made me so happy. I am glad that I returned home. Thank you.”
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
The Grammys weren’t sure what category of music to put the Kingston Trio in, so the group made T-shirts that said, “The Hawaiian calypso folk group who saved country music.”