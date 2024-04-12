Davies receives Ah Chew Goo Award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Olivia Davies received the Ah Chew Goo Award, given to the most valuable team player, at the Hawaii women’s basketball awards banquet Wednesday at the Japanese Cultural Center’s Generations Ballroom.

Davies, a graduate student from Wasilla, Alaska, persevered through injuries to average 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds this season for the Rainbow Wahine.

Davies also received the team’s Academic Award, having maintained a 4.0 GPA and earned an undergraduate degree in psychology with a minor in English. She is working toward a master’s degree in social work.

Ashley Thoms received the team’s Defensive Award for the third straight season, Kelsie Imai was named the team’s Most Improved Player and Jade Peacock earned the Rookie of the Year award.

UH’s Gordon leads women’s heptathlon

Hawaii’s Sammie Gordon took the lead after the first day of the women’s heptathlon Thursday at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif.

Gordon, a junior from Fort Collins, Colo., leads Group B with 3,258 points through four events.

She broke her own school record in the heptathlon 200-meter dash with a time of 24.46 seconds, which beat the previous mark by .57 seconds.

Gordon placed in the top five of her group in the 200, 100 hurdles (14.49 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 7 inches).