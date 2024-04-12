comscore Davies receives Ah Chew Goo Award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Davies receives Ah Chew Goo Award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Olivia Davies received the Ah Chew Goo Award, given to the most valuable team player, at the Hawaii women’s basketball awards banquet Wednesday at the Japanese Cultural Center’s Generations Ballroom. Read more

