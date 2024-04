Scoreboard – April 12, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kahuku;

Radford at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park Field.

OIA East: Kaiser at Castle; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary field.

OIA Division II: Kailua at Radford, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Hanalani vs. Sacred Hearts,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.; Punahou I at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Velasco Invitational, 4 p.m. at Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis;

Kamehameha at ‘Iolani. Matches start at

6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

OIA East: Moanalua at Castle, 11 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Middle School field; Kailua vs. Farrington,

3 p.m. at Lanakila District Park.

OIA West: Mililani at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Nanakuli, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park; Pearl City vs. Leilehua,

5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA Division II: Kapolei at Waianae; Kaimuki at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Grand Canyon vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Portland vs. Hawaii, noon; Grand Canyon vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. Matches at

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

JUDO

OIA: Eastern Division Tournament,

10:30 a.m. at Moanalua.

OIA: Western Division Tournament,

10:30 a.m. at Waipahu.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand

Island Park Field.

ILH: Varsity I, Punahou at Kamehameha,

2 p.m.

OIA East: Kahuku vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Intermediate School field.

OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei; Campbell at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Waialua; Kalaheo at Waipahu; Aiea at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Team Championship, 9 a.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Yamamoto Invitational, 2 p.m. at

Mililani; Walter Thompson Invitational,

2 p.m. at Roosevelt.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at

Punahou, 2:30 p.m. Varsity II,

Kamehameha at Punahou, 1:30 p.m.

OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Mililani, 2 p.m.;

Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, 3:05 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I

At Punahou

Punahou 14, Maryknoll 7

W—Tasi Taufahema.

Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 3-4,

3 HRs, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Kahiau. Aina HR,

2 RBIs; Lexi Hinahara 2-5; Shayla

Yamashita 3-4, 2b, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Sydeny Capello 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs. Mary: Jenna Sniffen HR, 2 runs; Palehua Silva 4-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Briana-Lynn Sarae 2b.

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha 17, Mid-Pacific 4

W—Peahi Grilho.

Leading hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 3-5, 2 2bs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Marley Espiau 3-5, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Mua Williams 3-5, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kezia Lucas HR, 2 runs; Bobbi Cambra 2-5; Haylie Reiny 2-4, 2 runs; Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Nikki Chong 2-3, 2b, 2 runs,

2 RBIs. MPI: Tara Gojo 2-4; Chloe Tepraseuth 2-3, HR; Paige Maeda HR,

2 RBIs; Jolie Taura 2-3.

Note: The Warriors scored 15 runs in the top of the seventh. Marley Espiau scored three times in the inning.

OIA East

Thursday

At Castle

Castle 10, Kaimuki 0, 5 inn.

W—Malia Tini (two-hitter, five strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Cast: Alena Frost 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Tini 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Aiko Yoshizumi 2 runs; Kaelee Quisano

2 runs; Kalae Hillen-Jenny 2 RBIs. Kaim: Nia Asuega 2-2.

At Moanalua

Moanalua 20, Kahuku 0, 4 inn.

W—Kara Miyoshi.

Leading hitters—Moan: Kayla Mashino 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Hunter Jackson

2 runs; Payton Woodall 2b, 2 RBIs; Emily Tome 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Malia Taga HR, 2 RBIs; Meghan Castro 2-3, 2 HRs,

2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ramzy Caley Bumagat

2 runs; Karah Pasion 2 runs; Taryn Kimura 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

At Kilauea District Park field

Kaiser 8, Kalani 4

W—Elyse Yoshioka.

Leading hitters—Kais: Sadie Tanabe

2 runs; Lia Hamamura 2-5, 2b, 3 RBIs; Paisley Kuba 2b, 2 runs; Madeline Nelson 2-4; Taina Luhia 3-3. Kaln: Kylie Tanimura 3-4, 2 2bs; Naomi Stremick 2 runs; Layna Faria 2-4, 2 RBIs.

OIA West

Thursday

At Nanakuli

Pearl City 12, Nanakuli 6, 6 inn.

W—Zsaleh Arias. S—Kelsea Onomura.

Leading hitters—PC: Onomura 3-5, 3b; Samantha Nakamatsu 2-3, 2 runs; Shazarei Hinds 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Saunette Oshiro 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kendal Adaro 2-4,

2 RBIs; Kaila Kamahiai 2 RBIs; Chloe

Bulatao 2-4. Nan: Itagia Fonoti 2-3, 3b, HR, 4 RBIs; Shaevy Bright 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Lyric Palu 2b.

At McKinley

Mililani 11, Campbell 1, 5 inn.

W—Hinano Bautista.

Leading hitters—Mil: Taryn Hirano 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kamryn Aoki 3-4,

2 runs; Kaui Garcia HR, 3 RBIs; Kolbi

Kochi 2 runs; Ori Mailo 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Makayla Pagampao HR, 2 RBIs; Bautista 2-2, HR.

OIA Division II

Thursday

At McKinley

Radford 10, McKinley 2

W—Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro.

Leading hitters—Rad: Cordeiro 2-3,

3 runs, 2 RBIs; Olena Umetsu 2 runs; Emily Anderson 3 RBIs; Sherri Marshall 3-4,

2 runs. McK: Brandie Pahia-Obra 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Alex Maae 2b.

At Aiea

Aiea 12, Kalaheo 2, 5 inn.

W—Taja Souza.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Sophia Kaneshiro 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kiersten Chong 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alina Faufata 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nylove Peneueta 2-2, 2b; Chrijon Peneueta 2-3, 2 RBIs. Kalh: Haylee Manoa 2-3; Ivi Young 2b.

At Kailua

Kailua 5, Waialua 3

W—Mahealani Alayon.

Leading hitters—Wail: Jadyn 2-4, 2 2bs; Harlee Dicion 2b.

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 11, Pac-Five 1, 6 inn.

W—Greyson Osbun.

Leading hitters—KS: Matthew Zarriello

2 runs; Kaulana Quinlan 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Bruce Boucher 2-3, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs; Dillon Andres 3b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Punahou 18, ‘Iolani 8, 5 inn.

W—Zach Won.

Leading hitters—Pun: Javin Hamura 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Raidan Shibayama 2b, 2 RBIs; Jake Hiromoto 2-2, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Cade Watson 2 RBIs; Zak Komeiji 2 runs; Aaron Taka 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs;

Branson Nushida 2-4; Aiden Takuma 3b,

3 runs. Iol: Mana Lau Kong 2-3, 2 HRs,

2 runs, 3 RBIs; Treyden Chong Kee 2 runs; Makana Oniate 2-3, 2 RBIs; Oni Dawson 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity II

Maryknoll def. Hanalani 27-29, 24-26,

25-23, 25-15, 15-10

Boys JVI

‘Iolani-Red def. Mid-Pacific 25-15,25-16

OIA eAst

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Roosevelt def. Kaimuki 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Moanalua def. Kalani 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

Kailua def. Kaiser 25-15, 26-27, 26-24,

25-19

Kahuku def. Farrington 25-12, 25-20,

25-19

Boys JV

Roosevelt def. Kaimuki 21-16, 21-19

Moanalua def. Kalani 21-18, 21-9

Kaiser def. Kailua 21-12, 15-21, 15-14

Kahuku def. Farrington 21-18, 21-12

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Leilehua def. Radford 21-25, 25-23, 17-25,

25-13, 15-11

Mililani def. Campbell 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Boys JV

Leilehua def. Radford 21-9, 21-17

Mililani def. Campbell 15-21, 21-18, 15-8

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-10,

25-15, 25-18

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-10,

25-19

WATER POLO

OIA

Wednesday

Girls

Moanalua 11, Team One 4. Goal

scorers—Moan: Maiya Correa-Garcia 2,

Ellie Dallas 2, Silas Buryak 2, Jezreel

Mangrobang 2, Isabelle Kees, Sophia Posch, Brianna Agao. TO: Ellie Dees,

Marley Iraha, Hans Samonte, Aysa Souza.

Kalaheo 22, Kailua 3. Goal scorers—Kalh: Paige Heiken 4, Sammy Carmack 4, Lillia Miller 4, Kiara Jones 2, Tess

Heatherington 2, Katie Cebulla, Lucy Miller, Ava Pace, Kiana Feeney, Chloe Heidsieck, Meleana McDonald 1. Kail: Haley Jeong, Siena Wong, Kalena Mak.

Roosevelt 13, Kalani 1. Goal scorers—Roos: Jayzlyn Tomisa 4, Jonna Keo 2, Elisa Barnett, Alisa Lee, Kimberly Cassens, Jaeci Oba, Jochel Oba, Malia Lauret, Joyce Wong. Kaln: Kate Shower.