Letter: Bicycle, scooter traffic a menace to pedestrians

There are many senior citizens who exercise in the morning at Ala Moana Park. I’m one of them who walks four miles a day around Magic Island and the entire park on the well-maintained, cemented walkway. Even before sunrise, the park is safe and a wonderfully beautiful place to talk story, walk, swim, stretch and utilize the strategically placed park exercise gadgets.

What is not safe is the increasing number of bicycles and those on battery-powered scooters that pass me, sometimes at speeds that match the traffic along Ala Moana Boulevard. Must we wait until someone gets seriously injured before we do something to curb the recklessness of some of these individuals?

I was recently walking on the right side of the walkway and almost got run over by a bicycle rider. They apologized but other riders I have experienced are not so kind.

David Easa

Manoa

